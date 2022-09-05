Australia decides to open the door to more immigration due to lack of labor | Economie

The impact of the immigrant shortage on population growth in Australia. The country has a shortage of professionals and people doing business. In addition, it has the lowest unemployment rate in the last century.

Australia raised its cap on permanent skilled immigrants to 195,000 in the current fiscal year, in order to Addressing the labor shortage in key sectors of the economy Ocean State, as announced Friday by the Secretary of the Interior, Claire O’Neill.

The measure assumes that Australia will take over this fiscal year, which runs approximately from 1 July to 30 June 2023 35,000 permanent immigrants with skills are more than the previously set number of 160,000.

“This might mean it More nurses and thousands of engineers “More will come to stabilize our country this year,” O’Neill said at the Jobs and Skills Summit, organized by the Labor government led by Anthony Albanese in Canberra.

O’Neill insisted that “one of Labor’s priorities is to move from a focus on short-term immigrants to a focus on permanence and citizenship and nation-building,” according to the text of his speech posted on his ministerial website.

Canberra’s new chief executive, who after winning elections last May ended nine years of conservative management, promised to put More focus on permanent immigration to revitalize the economy After the COVID-19 pandemic, which suffered from international border closures and prolonged imprisonment.

During the pandemic, Australian authorities have suspended entry for foreigners, while many visa holders, including temporary visa holders and international students, Forced to return to their countries of origin After he was excluded from government aid to deal with the crisis.

Few immigrants work in sectors such as Inn or health, rural fruit picking or elderly carehas created a severe shortage of workers and affected demographic growth in Australia, where one of the growing problems is an aging population.

The situation, which has been exacerbated by absenteeism associated with COVID-19 infection, has put many workers in extremes, including Nurses who have to work up to three shifts a day, or at airports, The flights were delayed due to the lack of ground staff.

Australia, with an unemployment rate of 3.4% – the lowest rate in almost half a century – used to take in about 190,000 permanent immigrants in the past decade, but the Conservative government cut the figure to around 160,000 before the pandemic due to problems. Cities such as Sydney and Melbourne have access to services and housing.