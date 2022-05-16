Australia continues to work towards gender parity in participation

Australia celebrated Women’s Football Week as excitement grew around the FIFA Women’s World Cup

The host nation of the competition has set itself the goal of an ambitious legacy in the coming years

Among its goals: “Unleashing the potential of women and girls from indigenous and immigrant communities.”

Australia, the co-host of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, has set a goal of achieving gender parity in female players’ participation by 2027.

This may be an ambitious goal, but Australia is fully committed to achieving it.

While there is already a strong player base in the oceanic nation, there is a need to continue to focus on building toward this goal. This week, another layer was added to that powerful platform with the nation’s annual celebration of Women’s Football Week.

Thus, for nine days, several initiatives were promoted across the country, led by the program our game From the Australian Football Association. While interaction with the players is a primary goal, the celebrations also provided an opportunity to honor coaches, referees, volunteers and administrators.

While there is a wide variety of sports on offer in Australia, football is by far the No. 1 sport in terms of participation, with females making up a large proportion of all players.

“In 2022 we are seeing girls and women joining across NSW in record numbers, and we want to celebrate this incredible growth in women’s football,” said Stuart Hodge, chief executive of the NSW Football Association. South (Australia’s largest amateur sports body). ).

She added: “Excitement builds from the ground up about next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup…and the huge boost it will give women’s football across Australia.” See also Argentine tennis players are already in Australia to start the 2022 season

Hayley Todd, who is responsible for women’s and school football at the same regional association, emphasized: “Women play an important role in the development of football. We would like to show our respect and appreciation for every football hero in this family. [futbolística] which constantly strives to provide better development opportunities for players, coaches, referees, volunteers and managers.”

Australian project Legacy 23 It seeks benefits for society at large by increasing participation in women’s football, but above all, it also aspires to “unleash the potential of women and girls from indigenous and immigrant communities”.

The diverse backgrounds of the players in Australia’s recent under-17 squad indicate that this latest process is already underway. Another major goal is to interact with Aboriginal Australians, a sector of society traditionally inclined towards other sports.

Prestigious players such as Lydia Williams and Kyah Simon are role models for young Aboriginal women, as are many players from league Female as Alira Toby, Canberra United striker.

“I strongly believe in the need to represent people from your culture, to feel that this is your place too,” said Toby, who grew up in a small rural Queensland town.

“When I was young, the truth was that I was only in the spotlight [la atleta] Cathy Freeman when it comes to Aboriginal mathematics; Until we saw it was just a phenomenon, but we needed more,” he explained.