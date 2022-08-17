Australia changes its place in the Formula 1 calendar

Bahrain hosted the first race of the 2022 season before testing in Saudi Arabia and Melbourne. For many years, ocean layout opened a file Evaluation The world of motorsports.

Although Formula 1 has yet to announce the first draft of the calendar for the 2023 season with a lot of uncertainty in the air, some races already have their place secured, and one of them is clearly the Australian Grand Prix, which has been ahead of the race. The special category announced the morning of Tuesday, August 16, the date of the event for the year 2023.

The Organizing Committee of the Australian Grand Prix has confirmed through a social media post that their event will finally take place from March 30 to April 2, how otherwise, at Albert Park.

Less than 226 days to go 😉 In case you missed it, earlier today we announced the date for the 2023 #F1 Australian Grand Prix 🗓#AusGP pic.twitter.com/dCl2m7x1CE — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) August 16, 2022

The mentioned date has yet to be confirmed by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council at its next meeting, when they must also announce the final calendar, which is expected to reach the long-awaited 23 races, a goal that the organizers have sought. Recent campaigns, but they were unsuccessful for various reasons.

In addition, the organizers announced that as part of a new 10-year contract with Formula 1, the race will continue in Albert Park until 2028.

The Formula 1 calendar for 2023 is one of the most anticipated events, as there are doubts about the future of some historic tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium or the urban planning of Monaco after the arrival of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the return from China and Qatar.

The idea for a higher class of motorsport is to group races by geographies to reduce their carbon footprint, but also to try to improve team logistics between the different major races.