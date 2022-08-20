Australia celebrates ‘Legend of Party’ after Melbourne title – Sports Mix – Tennis

Ashleigh Barty lived up to all expectations.

The Australian gave her home country a historic sporting moment on Saturday as the first domestic winner of the Australian Open in 44 years and was celebrated for it.

“Let the party begin, everyone is invited,” the Sunday Edge wrote, after the 25-year-old was 6:3,7:6 (2) against startled American Danielle Collins. People’s Champion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated the “Queen of Our Court” on her “full share” and said: “Australia thanks you and your team. How beautiful!”

The tournament, which had nothing to do with the usual pre-launch “Happy Slam” due to the stage around the forced departure of Serbian star Novak Djokovic, ends for hosts with a tennis festival, which also features fan favorites Nick Kyrgios and Tanasi Kokinakis helped turn them into the Australian doubles final.

Cry out loud instead of crying

Against all odds, Barty wasn’t in tears as she capped off a fantastic two weeks in Melbourne with a superb forehand pass on the first match point. The complete drop in tension erupted into a thunderous shriek from the world number who had been cheering often so solemnly. “It was a bit surreal,” Barty said. “I didn’t really know what to do or feel,” she said. “This was just a dream come true for me. I’m so proud to be Australian.”

Barty was already famous in Australia because she is friendly, down-to-earth and down-to-earth. Its popularity is likely to increase. It wasn’t a huge commotion that occurred on Saturday night at Rod Laver Arena, which was very full despite ticket restrictions. For the third time in a row, Barty finished the year as number one in the tennis world. The top seed and her opponent, 28-year-old Collins, was her first Grand Slam finalist.

This was the feat in withstanding the pressure of the Grand Slam at home. Andy Murray also struggled with it until he extinguished the Brits’ longing to win Wimbledon in 2013. No Australians had won a men’s race under Mark Edmondson in 1976. Lleyton Hewitt reached the final in 2005.

“Really, really a special moment,” said Barty, the first domestic finalist since 1980. “To be such a small part of the amazing history of tennis as an Australian player is really, really nice.” .

A friend brought Barty back to tennis

Barty received the trophy from the hand of her great model, Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Australian sport greats like tennis star Rod Laver and Cathy Freeman, the 2000 Olympic 400m champion in Sydney, didn’t want to miss this moment.

The first to hug Barty and kiss her forehead was her good friend Casey Delacqua. Her old doubles partner brought her back into tennis. In 2014, it was too much for Barty, and she briefly ran away to cricket. She returned to tennis only in 2016 – a right decision, as this victory showed.

Women’s tennis ranks first. Barty cemented that with her third Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon last year. Although she didn’t play her best tennis on this last day. But in the style of the heroine, she kept calm, no matter how excited the spectators were, many of whom wore T-shirts bearing her name. Even Barty beat 1:5 in the second set. She rushed through the tournament without losing a set.

Barty misses the US Open only because of her personal Grand Slam quartet, which coach Craig Teeser questions because of the easy balls. Along with Serena Williams, she is the only active female athlete to have won Grand Slam tournaments on all three different surfaces. Serena Williams, who was not physically fit to compete, and her quest for her 24th title was no problem in Melbourne. Barty got all the attention.

Text source: APA ©





to the top » comments..