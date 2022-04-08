Australia cancels second visa

Australia cancels second visa

DrThe Australian border authorities canceled a second visa that was supposed to guarantee participation in the tournament in Melbourne: Czech player Renata Vorashova, who had been preparing for the Australian Open for weeks, was detained in the same hotel before the world number one was deported. Novak Djokovic has been sitting since Wednesday.

Christopher Heine

Business Correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

She is said to have entered the country in December with a similar exemption from Tennis Australia as Novak Djokovic did on Wednesday night. At the time, border officials did not criticize anything. Voráčová, like the Serbian, said he had recently contracted coronavirus.

Australian authorities are currently combing through the list of players – those already in the country and those who plan to get in in the next few days. Three of the 26 on special passes, including Djokovic and Vorachova, are allegedly already in the country – and it is currently completely open whether more players will be expelled from Australia.

Djokovic can leave the country.

Djokovic and the 38-year-old Czech are in quarantine at the Park Hotel in Melbourne. Serb relatives said he was “in detention”. Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews strongly contradicted that view on Friday: “Mr Djokovic is not being held in Australia, he is free to leave the country at any time, and border guards will also allow him to do so.” – The one-year-old is not moving into the country to leave – He wants to wait for the judge’s decision on his expulsion, which is expected on Monday. On Friday, Djokovic took to Instagram and thanked people around the world for their continued support. I can feel it and I really appreciate it.”

