Australia canceled Djokovic’s visa and decided to expel him from the country

Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawk Canceled on Fridays for the second time the visa of the number one tennis player in the world, Serbian Novak Djokovic, Which led to his removal.

“Today I exercised my power under Section 133c(3) of the Immigration Act to cancel Mr. Novak Djokovic’s visa on health grounds. and to maintain order as it is in the public interest,” In a brief statement, the minister indicated that he “carefully weighed” the information provided by the two parties.

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play in the Australian Open without a vaccination, Although customs authorities later revoked his visa and held him until a court ruling on Monday gave him the tennis player’s reason.

And lawyers for the 34-year-old Serb are expected to do Appealing this decision in the court – which considered errors and inconsistencies in the declaration made by Djokovic to enter Australia, And also for violating the isolation guidelines for Covid-19 in Serbia, among others.

Djokovic said that has not traveled in the past 14 days, But the truth is that he is gone from From Serbia to Spain, while in his native country he gave an interview to one of the French media, knowing that it was positive.

Djokovic entered the Australian Open draw the day before, which begins on Monday, to play his first match against compatriot Miomir Kikmanovic, although his impact if there is a new legal battle in the development of the tournament is unknown.

Justifying the action taken after the Federal Circuit Court ordered the tennis player’s release last Monday, Hook said, “The (Scott) Morrison government is deeply committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That court considered that the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa a few hours after his arrival in the country, which led to his arrest, It did not respect the “procedural fairness” of the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Who is seeking his 10th Australian Open title and becomes the most successful tennis player in history with 21 Grand Slam titles.













