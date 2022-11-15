Australia bets on the 2023 internal elections and leaves behind the national final

Expectations have been fulfilled in Australia. SBS announced today that it will not continue Eurovision: Australia decides For 2023, it returns to the internal elections to choose its representative for Liverpool 2023.

An SBS spokesperson highlighted niche medium TV tonight: “We are pleased to confirm that Australia will once again compete in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest next year, with commentators Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey at the fore. However, after three years of celebrating and working with local music artists through Eurovision: Australia Decides, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with the program in 2023.“.

According to the same medium, negotiations between the producer and the network caused the announcement to be delayed, and SBS finally chose to hold the internal elections. “Over the past few months we have been exploring ways we can bring the broadcast back to Australian audiences next year, however, a variety of factors contributed to our decision.“They indicated.”We are proud to continue to be the home of the Eurovision Song Contest in Australia and look forward to celebrating 40 years of Eurovision broadcasting with all Australians next year.“.

The date of the artist and song’s announcement is still unknown, although Australia historically announced its artists in March, shortly before the delegation met. Australian television organized three copies of Eurovision: Australia decides Along with Blink TV on the Gold Coast, with Kate Miller-Heidke, Montaigne and Sheldon Riley winning. Previously, from 2015 to 2018, SBS selected its artists for Eurovision internally, and was awarded a Silver Medal in 2016 with Dami Im and her sound of silence.

Artists’ interest

Shortly after the announcement, Dami M posted the news on her Instagram account and as the Australian actress, as did the Jaguar Jaguar, the national finalist in 2020 with “Rabbit Hole” and 2022 with “Little Fires”, she took the position VI. and third place, respectively.

In 2022, Sheldon Riley won the national final and placed 15th in Turin with the song Not the Same. He received a total of 125 points, of which 123 points from the jury and 2 points from TV all from Azerbaijan. A trend that appears to be haunting Australia, a country that since its debut in 20215 has seen a drop in its TV broadcast scores.