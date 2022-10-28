Australia: belonging to its privileges

Without excessive ambitions, and recognizing the modesty of its resources, the Australian national team will face the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the satisfaction of extending its stay among the best national teams that have decided their forces in the highest FIFA competition.

This fact can be verified in the statistical data for his fifth consecutive World Cup ranking, and sixth since his absolute debut in Germany ’74.

Sokeros, the persecutors of Argentine-Peruvian Ricardo Gareca, entered the playoffs as the fifth and final representative of the Asian Football Confederation. (AFC) after Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Despite its geographical symmetry to the continent of Oceania, the “kangaroo” has been participating in the Asian qualifiers since the former South Africa 2010. At the request of his leadership because of the huge differences with the rest of the Football Association in his region.

This change, in addition to raising his competitive level, was so beneficial that he was awarded the World Cup passport in each of his participations with the competitors of the yellow continent.

On this occasion, it was a long road of 20 matches, which began with the awarding of the second stage area which included Kuwait, Jordan, Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

After that, he had to decide his fate in the qualifiers, where he finished third in his group from the third round with Saudi Arabia and Japan – direct qualifiers – and Oman, China and Vietnam.

In the qualifying stage, it was the Australians who executed competitors with the Argentine coaches in both matches, which were held at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, in the Al Rayyan municipality, one of Qatar 2022 stadiums.

They first beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 led by “Vasco” Rodolfo Arruabarrena Then they stamped their passport in a penalty shootout against respected Peru for Gareca, who were looking for a second consecutive World Cup after giving a gift at Russia 2018 after 36 years.

They earned this recognition through the invaluable contribution of controversial goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), who was sent onto the field at the end of overtime for his antics during the 12-step ceremony.

With jumps, running from stick to stick, and the movement of arms and legs typical of a doll, the goalkeeper achieved the goal of distracting his executing rivals and making it easier to reach the World Cup by stopping Alex Valera’s charge.

And so Redmayne gained centrality in the World Cup standings after spending most of the season under Captain Matthew Ryan, the goalkeeper with the second-most games in the national team (73).

The Danish footballer of Copenhagen, with Arsenal and Valencia, among others, Ryan is a strong 30-year-old goalkeeper who will make his third date after Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

As a field player, midfielder Ajden Hrostek, 26, stands out, joining Italy’s Hellas Verona this season after playing for two years at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, with whom he celebrated the 2021-22 Europa League.

Graham Arnold, 59, a former “Australian” defender, took over as coach after the last World Cup, with a resume that chronicled almost the entire past of Australia’s clubs and youth teams.

In his calls this year, the coach made contact with Uruguayan nationalized Australian striker Bruno Fornaroli (34), who spent an undercover spell at San Lorenzo de Almagro in 2009.

Australia, ranked 38th in the latest FIFA rankings, will face the difficult task of making their debut against the world champion, France.on Tuesday 22nd at 4:00 pm in Doha Education City Stadium.

The second match of Group D will be against Tunisia on Saturday 26th at 7:00 at Alleanoub Stadium and the last match will be against Denmark on Wednesday 30th at 12:00 on the same stage.

With two of these competitors, France and Denmark, he also shared his home region at Russia 2018.

Advancing to the Round of 16, something he had only been able to achieve in Germany 2006 in his previous five matches, would be considered a real feat. For a team running behind European opponents in mind.

Australia World Cup summary

A summary of Australia’s performance in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

* Posts: 5

* Historic position: 49th place

* Matches: J 16 – G 2 – E 4 – P 10

* Best Performance: Fourteenth (1974).

* Worst Performer: 30 (2014 and 2018).

Top scorer: Tim Cahill with 5 goals.

Best Appearance: Mark Bresciano, Tim Cahill, 9 games.

Post details

Uruguay 30: Did not participate.

Italy 34: Did not participate.

France 38: Did not participate.

Brazil 50: Did not participate.

Switzerland 54: Did not participate.

Sweden 58: Did not participate.

Chile 62: Did not participate.

England 66: Did not participate.

Mexico 70: Did not participate.

Germany ’74: 14 (First round).

Argentina 78: Did not participate.

Spain 82: Did not participate.

Mexico 86: Did not participate.

Italy 90: Did not participate.

US 94: Did not participate.

France 98: did not participate.

Korea and Japan 2002: Did not participate.

Germany 2006: 16 (round of 16).

South Africa 2010: 21st place (first round).

Brazil 2014: 30 (First round)

Russia 2018: 30th place (first round).