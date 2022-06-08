Australia beat the UAE 2-1 to qualify for the Qatar 2022 play-off against Peru

The Australian team continues its dream of Qatar 2022, having secured its place in the World Cup qualifiers, after beating the Emirates 2-1 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

And the ticket for the last half of the AFC went to the “Australian”, who put a good face in front of a team that aspired to its first appearance in the World Cup.

In a long game with few options on the field, victory was achieved in the last minutes thanks to striker Agden Hrucic. The Eintracht Frankfurt player took advantage of the fact that the Emiratis ended up focusing on the front to turn the score around.

Australia (Hussein Sayed/AFP)

And in the second half, the goals of the match fell, after Australian Jackson Irvine, from St. Pauli, opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

But the Emirati Cayo Candeo Correa equalized the result thanks to a good pass from Hareb Abdullah Sohail.

Now, Australia will meet Peru next Monday, June 13 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, where the winner will advance to Group D in Qatar 2022. France, Denmark and Tunisia are in this group.

His last participation was in Russia 2018, where he drew and lost two. Their best performance was in Germany 2006, when they advanced to the Round of 16 losing to Italy 1–0.

