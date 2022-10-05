Australia bans fan for life from performing Nazi salute | video

The Australian Football Association (FA) reported on Wednesday that a fan for life was expelled from Fascist salute During the Australian Cup final, he will not be able to attend matches league And the national team.

The salute took place on Saturday during the match between MacArthur and the Sydney United 58 It was filmed on TV. The FA commented in a statement.

The Australian Rules of Football have a zero-tolerance policy for disrespectful and abusive conduct at sanctionable events and will not tolerate conduct that could offend, insult, disparage or disparage spectators, players or officials.

The FA It works with the police and “interested parties” to identify other spectators who “may have engaged in the same anti-social behavior” in the match.

also, Eight people were evacuated from Compank Stadium in Sydney due to “some isolated behavior by a small minority of individuals”.

During the duel, some United supporters chanted the Croatian fascist salute: ready for home (‘Za dom spremni’), give the fascist salute and There were boos erupted at a party welcoming immigrants into the country.

Croatian language Za Dom, Sprimny!

Sydney United It is a semi-professional club founded by Croats whose Balkan identity remains very strong.