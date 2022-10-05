Australia bans a fan for life for making a fascist gesture during a match

The Australian Football Association reported on Wednesday that a fan has been banned for life for making a fascist gesture during the Australian Cup final, so he will not be able to attend A-League and A-League matches.

“Australian Football has a zero-tolerance policy for disrespectful and abusive conduct at sanctioned events and will not tolerate conduct that could offend, humiliate or degrade spectators, players or officials,” the FA said.

A ban, effective immediately, related to a “fascist salute or similar gesture” made during the match between Macarthur FC and Sydney United 58 on Saturday which was captured on television.

The Football Association is working with the police and “interested parties” to identify other spectators “who may have engaged in similar antisocial behavior” at the match. Earlier, eight people were evicted from the Compbank stadium in Sydney amid “isolated behavior by a small minority of individuals”.

Australia’s AAP reported that some United supporters chanted the words of the fascist Croatian salute: “Ready for Home” (za dom sprimny), made the fascist salute and booed during the country’s welcome party.