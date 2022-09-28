Australia | Australia extends post-study visa for up to 6 years | Studies | Study visa | Study abroad | Study Opportunities | we go

It opens a new opportunity for Peruvian citizens who want to look for opportunities in Australia. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), through the Australian Ambassador to Peru, Mrs. Mary Ringland, announced the extension of the term visa Mail studies Which may be between 3 to 6 years after completion of studies conducted in Australia and with a work permit.

“Australia It is a country that bases its development on the use of science, technology and knowledge to search for comprehensive solutions. With this visa extension, graduates from Australian classes will have more opportunities to develop skills that will enrich students’ experience and work in different fields such as mining, fishing, agriculture, among others.Ringland highlighted.

The ambassador hopes that this year 1,500 Peruvian students who were studying pre-pandemic in Australia will recover. It also highlighted the Peruvians who are currently studying in Australia to pursue their dreams.

Peruvian success stories

“I feel a peace and happiness that I haven’t had in a long time because I consider myself making an effort to achieve my dreams. The university has many clubs where you can interact with other students. Also, they mail us 2 or 3 times a week to apply for different jobs.Luis Omar Coaguila, a UNSA Mechanical Engineering graduate who is currently studying an MA in Predictive Analytics at Curtin University, commented.

In order to bring more success stories like Luis Omar Coaguila, Austrade held an event that brought together former students and interested parties to learn about new experiences and get information about scholarships, credits and discounts for you to start studying in Australia.

The event was attended by Jorge López Palma, Business Director of Austrid; Jorge Reyes, International Cooperation Coordinator, PRONABEC; Maria Esther Sanchez Solis, BCP Education Credit Actress; Giancarlo Rato, Director of LAE Education International and of course, Australian Ambassador Mary Ringland.

How do you get discounts to study a master’s at an Australian university?

Many Australian universities are part of the QS 400 ranking and are considered the best in the world. This is the reason for thinking of studying in Australia It is an opportunity to expand an academic and professional portfolio. To access some discounts, credits and masters degrees at an Australian university, in case they are toasted 3 easy steps to contact education agents representing Australian universities:

Sign in to http://www.studyaustraliaexperience.pe To access scholarships or virtual talks at Australian universities If you are a BCP customer, go to a branch and ask about tuition fee discounts at 8 Australian universities. Apply for scholarships to be offered by PRONABEC at its upcoming fairs.

“After reopening the borders earlier this year, Australia Invites Peruvians to learn about the great educational offer from over 20 Australian universities‘ stressed Ringland.