Australia announced new sanctions against 33 Russian oligarchs

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

On Monday, the Australian government announced new sanctions against 33 Russian oligarchs, Prominent businessmen and their immediate relatives due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The sanctions announced today reinforce Australia’s commitment to sanctioning individuals who have amassed significant personal fortunes and are of economic and strategic importance to Russia, including as a result of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.” The Australian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, the ministry detailed the names of those affected by the sanctions: Among them are Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom, Dmitry Lebedev, President of Russia, Sergey Chemezov, President of Rostec, Nikolai Tokarev, CEO of Transneft, Igor Shuvalov, President of Vnesheconombank and Kirill Dmitriev, Director General Fund of Russian Direct Investment “.

“We will continue to coordinate closely with our partners to impose a high cost on Russia for its actions,” the statement added.

Australia last week announced a raft of sanctions against Russia’s armed forces, senior military officials and people who “fomented hostility toward Ukraine” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich

It also imposed selective financial restrictions on the Russian armed forces, including six other senior military officials, and banned the export of goods from Australia to the Russian military.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that his country would send missiles to Ukraine as part of a $50 million (about €44.6 million) “lethal and non-lethal” aid package before the Russian invasion began on February 24.

On his part, the US Secretary of State said, Anthony Blinkin, condemned the Russian attack on military facilities located in the Lviv region At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded.

“We condemn the missile attack by the Russian Federation on the international center for maintaining peace and security in Yavoriv, ​​near the Ukrainian border with Poland. The brutality must stop.”Blinken said on his Twitter account.

At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in a Russian attack on Sunday on military facilities located in the western Lviv region, just 20 kilometers from the border with Poland, Ukrainian authorities reported.

The attack took place on the base of the so-called International Center for Peace and Security Operations, formerly known as the Yavoriv Military Training Center of the Ukrainian Army.

(With information from Europe Press)

Read on:

Russians say goodbye to Instagram before it is banned in the country: “I am writing this while crying”