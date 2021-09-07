Australia and South Korea score victories in qualifying

MUNDIAL ASIA (AP)

Australia On Tuesday won 1-0 to Vietnam in Hanoi to score their second win in the most number of matches in the second group of World Cup qualifiers in Asia

In Group A, South Korea beat the visitors 1-0 Lebanon In Suwon to win the first stage, after a 0-0 draw with Iraq five days ago.

Ryan Grant appeared at the far post to finish the match with a header in the 43rd minute at My Dinh Stadium without an audience. The Australian winger’s first international goal kept them in focus in their fifth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Vietnam opens in this case of a tie. They spawned several occasions, including VAR’s inquiry about a potential Led Grant penalty, before the visitors went ahead.

In conditions of high humidity and the field in poor condition, Vietnam eagerly sought to save the point but could not stand up to the Australian defensive net.

South Korea’s run to qualifying for the World Cup for the 10th consecutive time was affected by the loss of Son Heung-min in the last minute. Star Tottenham English sustained a muscle injury during Monday’s training session and was ruled out.

Without a son, South Korea had to work hard to break through the net defended by Lebanese goalkeeper Mostafa Matar. They managed to get unbalanced in the 60th minute with a shot from the starting point from Kwon Chang-hoon.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar next year. Those in third place will play a playoff and the winner will face an opponent from another Confederation in another playoff.