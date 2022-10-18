Australia and Singapore sign agreement to export green energy via submarine

Australia s Singapore I signed this Tuesday an agreement To strengthen the fight against the climate crisis that paves the way for export From energy Green color To the Asian city-state through a submarine cable connected to me “The largest solar park of the world ”, located in the southern country.

Agreement, which also includes initiatives to facilitate exchange From Property s Services favorable to Average ambient and use energy MineCleaningToday announced the Australian Prime Minister, the Labor Party Anthony Albaneseand its Singaporean counterpart, read Hsin Lung, at a press conference in Canberra.

Energy between Australia and Singapore

According to Albanese, one of the advantages of this agreement is that it gives impetus to the “Sun Cable” project, which “has the potential to export clean energy to Singapore,” one of the “most innovative economies in the world” and thus “benefits” to all parties involved.”

“If this project succeeds – and I think it will – we will have the largest solar park in the world and we will see (clean) energy exported over great distances,” Albanese added, emphasizing his commitment to making Australia a nation. superpower From energy renewable for the world”.

The head of the Labor Party, who won the elections last May, promised to strengthen the struggle against him climate crisiswas referring to Singapore-based Sun Cable’s plans to build the world’s first transcontinental electricity grid.



Sun Cable’s Australian-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project is expected to start in 2023includes the development of the largest submarine cable to transmit power from a massive solar park and other facilities located in northern Australia, in order to meet up to 15% of Singapore’s electricity demand.