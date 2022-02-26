Australia and new selection criteria for Wallabies

The Australian Rugby Federation He was surprised by a decision he made in the past few hours, in which he announced that he would only allow three players playing abroad to represent the local team.

In addition, the selected rugby players must have played 30 international matches or have provided 5 years of service for Australian rugby.

The Executive Director of Rugby Australia explained that what they are looking for with this procedure is to strike a balance between the best players and maintain focus on selecting players who perform in the country, Andy Marinos.

“This arrangement will help our national team compete at the highest level since XV and Sevens. This new rule will allow us to find a balance between great players and our focus on local rugby. Rugby is a local sport and we know we can’t keep it all. Our players are here. All our employees agree with The decision we made. However, our message is simple. If you want to play internationally in Australia, the best thing is to play at home,” said Marinos, as responses. ESPN.

Marika Corbett, Samu Kerifi and Quad Cooper are some of those who play abroad and will be taken into consideration by the coach.

