Australia allocates $47 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef

The Australian government has announced an investment of 63.6 million Australian dollars, equivalent to 47 million dollars, to improve scientific capacity aimed at protecting the world the great Barrier Reefa legacy subordinate humanity severely affected by the effects of climate change.

This announcement coincides with the visit of a mission from the Arab Republic of Egypt between March 21-30 United nations to me big barrierlocated off the coast of northeastern Australia, to assess its conservation status, as well as the long-term sustainability efforts of Canberra Executive to protect it.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrisonexplained that investment It will enhance the scientific capabilities of the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences (AIMS), as well as to improve infrastructures and ships essential for scientific research in the great Barrier Reef (also called coral reefs).

Morrison, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming elections this year, compressed That new amount is on top of the more than $2,215 million (€2,013 million) allocated to the 2050 Coral Reef Plan, which was created in 2015 to prevent UNESCO from inscribing the Great Barrier Reef on the World Heritage List. Danger.

Marine Parks Authority in the great Barrier Reef (GBRMPA) confirmed last Friday that the Great Barrier Reef, which with an area of ​​348,000 square kilometers is the world’s largest reef system, is experiencing “worrying” and “severe” coral bleaching.

The Great Barrier Reef – which previously suffered greatly bleaching 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020 – there is a risk of it being declared a World Heritage Site in June next year if a UNESCO mission visiting Australia recommends it, after it was rescued last year from being blacklisted.

These coral reefs, whose status began to qualify the end of 2020 by International Union for Conservation of the Environment From “high concern” to “critical” – the worst classification for conservation – it remains at the mercy of climate change.

house 400 kinds of coral1,500 species of fish and 4,000 species of mollusks, the Great Barrier Reef began to deteriorate in the 1990s due to the dual effect of rising sea water temperature. for free And increase its acidity as a result of its presence more Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere.

With information from EFE