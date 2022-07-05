Australia adds large slithering marsupials to endangered species list

Sydney (Australia), 5 July. Australia on Tuesday included Petauroides volans, a cat-sized mammal endemic to the oceanic country and considered the world’s largest gliding marsupial, on its national list of endangered species, as environmental groups warn of the “devastating” decline of the species.

Logging and urban development on Australia’s east coast, combined with increasingly devastating fires caused by the climate crisis, have reduced the population of Petauroides volans, known as the Great Glider, by as much as 80 percent.

This situation forced the Australian authorities in 2016 to include this nocturnal herbivore, which can glide up to a hundred meters thanks to the membranes that extend between its limbs, on the endangered list.

The situation of this species has worsened in recent years and today the authorities have decided to change its status to “endangered”.

“They have gone from off-list to vulnerable to vulnerable in just six years. This is a devastating decline that will continue if urgent action is not taken,” said Keita Ashman, an expert on climate adaptation and threatened species at the NGO WWF-Australia. .

The environmental organization recommended that Australian authorities promote certified farms to repopulate the habitat of this marsupial, also known as “clumsy opossums”, which like koalas feed on eucalyptus trees and usually nest in old tree pits.

The head and body size of Petauroides volans, a furry animal that varies in color from white to gray or brown, can reach 46 centimeters, while its tail can reach sixty centimeters, and weigh between 900 and 1700 grams. EFE

