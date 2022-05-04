Australia: 40,000 people ordered to evacuate due to floods | world | Dr..

On Tuesday (03.01.2022) the Australian authorities ordered the evacuation of about 40 thousand people due to floods on the east coast of the country, which claimed nine lives and 11 are still missing.

The torrential rains that have fallen since the beginning of last week in Queensland and New South Wales have left a trail of devastation, yet to be identified, inundating waters like Brisbane, the third most populous in the country, and the city. From Jimbe, as well as Lismore, 600 kilometers north of Sydney.

In Lismore, where many residents had to shelter for hours on the roofs of their homes, as well as in other cities on the north coast of New South Wales, a thousand rescue operations were carried out, Dominic Beirut, said at a press conference in Sydney.

Perotite, who announced that 17 jurisdictions have declared disaster areas, explained that 26 eviction orders have been issued, affecting about 40,000 people, and five other eviction alerts affecting another 300,000 residents.

And the politician warned, referring to the expectation of heavy rain starting tonight in Australia’s most populous city.

At least nine people lost their lives (eight in Queensland and one in NSW) from this disaster and 11 people are still missing (two in Queensland and nine in NSW).

“Our priority is to make sure that all of these people are found and are safe,” Lismore Mayor Steve Craig told local TV Channel Seven this morning, noting that they are keeping 400 rescue operations open.

In some parts of Queensland, the waters have receded and clean-up tasks have begun, affecting about 15,000 homes, although authorities are having problems distributing aid by road and there is concern about the potential for new storms.

gs (efe, reuters, afp)