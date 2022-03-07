Augsburg: Russia is said to have plotted to kill a contractor in the Augsburg region



Apparently, one of the opponents of the Chechen regime in the region was to be killed. The same man was at court in Augsburg.

Jan Kandzora

Muhammad A does not hide his hatred for the Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov. He repeatedly writes in social networks against the dictator, where opposition members, activists and homosexuals are tortured and killed. Thousands of people follow the YouTube channel run by Mohamed A. You can see him speaking at a demonstration or stationed in a recent video against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Apparently, the 27-year-old leader of the Chechen opposition is living dangerously, although he has been living in Germany for years. German investigators assume that a Russian citizen planned to kill the man – and he repeatedly spied on the asylum residence in the Augsburg region, where Mehmet A. has lived for the past few years.

