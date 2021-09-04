Audi Grandsphere, Tesla, Shell … Flash Week

Audi Grandsphere, Inolstadt’s new concept – the mysterious (solved) case of the flaming Tesla Model X – Shell Enterprises. week in 3 flashes.

Audi big range: 721 hp, 750 km of autonomy

We wrote this for some time: the big European manufacturers do not think about it at all in the field of electricity The little one is beautiful. And they continue to provide prototypes for Large SUVs or powerful sports cars. Audi, for example, Al IAA exhibition in Munich Which opens this week brings with it the innovative GrandSphere concept. Game with active predictive buoyancy management e 721 horsepower. Autonomy More than 750 km. Great news also within the Grandsphere. Thanks to self-driving level 4The first row of seats transforms into a lounge with specific entertainment solutions.This home theaterAudi Grandsphere concept, second of three cars shown in the seriessphereIt explains the future mobility of Audi in the luxury segment. other information click here.

Audi Gransphere and … / Repair the yellow color of a Tesla Model X that emitted smoke in a frozen lake

Do electric cars catch fire more easily? The old question resurfaced when, in February 2019, Tesla Model X Completely Destroyed From the flames found in a frozen lake Vermont, in the United States of America. Two and a half years later, the truth came out. There is no short circuit or self-ignition. Just a local scammer, 32 years old Michael A. Gonzalez, which bought up to five Tesla Model Xs (value 607 thousand dollars) By paying the advance only. without paying subsequent installments. Gonzalez had already successfully resold four of the five cars when Tesla discovered the scam and demanded that they be returned. At that point, he lost his tracks, Set fire to the latest Tesla Model X It is still in his possession in a remote part of the US state. They were tracked down and arrested. Risks up to 10 years From the jail.

Shell recharges the UK on the road

Oil companies are increasingly committed to diversifying into electricity. One of the most active activities Coincidence, which announced this week that it will be installed 50,000 charging points for electric cars On the road in the UK by 2025. I will do it until the end imperative The company, which Shell bought in February, has the largest public electric vehicle charging network in England. The oil giant will support the local authorities with a financing offer to install new chargers on the road.At a potentially nil costOver 60% of households in the UK live in cities and urban areas and do not have their own parking space. So making widespread road charging is a priority. Ubitricity currently operates around 3,600 charging stations, and 13.1% of the grand total. Another big oil company, BP pulse, in second place with 12%.