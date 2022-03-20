Audi and Holoride bring virtual reality to cars

Today’s cars have become so much more advanced that they have become real computers on four wheels. Manufacturers, with their increasingly sophisticated infotainment systems, provide increasingly advanced digital services to passengers. In particular, he began to pay close attention as well For entertainment related jobs Which, in the future, with the arrival of autonomous driving, will become increasingly important. last year, Audi He announced that he was working on a new form of in-car entertainment with the aim of introducing it Virtual Reality Solutions for its occupants. Work carried out in cooperation with holoridea startup founded in Munich at the end of 2018, in which Audi has a minority stake. But we’re not talking about something that will come in the distant future, because virtual reality inside Audi is about to arrive.

It starts in the summer





In fact, the German automaker made it clear Starting next summerin some of its cars, and at the moment, only in some countries, back seat passengers will be able to Using virtual reality headphones Through it they can access a series of contents such as movies, games, and much more. The interesting thing, as Audi explains, is that the virtual contents will be synchronized in real time with the car's movements. Behind Holoride there is technology Adapting virtual content to real-time driving motions. For example, if the car turns right, any plane flying in the virtual environment will also take the same direction. With this approach, the Munich-based startup has created an entirely new multimedia category in which content adapts to driving motions, travel time and route. This virtual reality technology has been called Extended Reality (XR). The goal is to provide a more complete immersive experience.