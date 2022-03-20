Audi and Holoride bring virtual reality to cars

Today’s cars have become so much more advanced that they have become real computers on four wheels. Manufacturers, with their increasingly sophisticated infotainment systems, provide increasingly advanced digital services to passengers. In particular, he began to pay close attention as well For entertainment related jobs Which, in the future, with the arrival of autonomous driving, will become increasingly important. last year, Audi He announced that he was working on a new form of in-car entertainment with the aim of introducing it Virtual Reality Solutions for its occupants. Work carried out in cooperation with holoridea startup founded in Munich at the end of 2018, in which Audi has a minority stake.
But we’re not talking about something that will come in the distant future, because virtual reality inside Audi is about to arrive.
It starts in the summer
In fact, the German automaker made it clear Starting next summerin some of its cars, and at the moment, only in some countries, back seat passengers will be able to Using virtual reality headphones Through it they can access a series of contents such as movies, games, and much more. The interesting thing, as Audi explains, is that the virtual contents will be synchronized in real time with the car’s movements.
Behind Holoride there is technology Adapting virtual content to real-time driving motions. For example, if the car turns right, any plane flying in the virtual environment will also take the same direction.
With this approach, the Munich-based startup has created an entirely new multimedia category in which content adapts to driving motions, travel time and route. This virtual reality technology has been called Extended Reality (XR). The goal is to provide a more complete immersive experience.
The new technology was demonstrated at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the US where visitors were able to experience it inside a moving vehicle. So, get started From June 2022Audi will make the Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Audi Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron GT quattro production models (MIB3) compatible with Holoride. However, Holoride services will initially only be available in Germany, the UK and the US. Over time, Holoride’s services will be expanded to other markets.
To use this new technology, you also need a specific VR viewer that is connected to the infotainment system via Bluetooth. Thus, a very interesting novelty can open up new opportunities for in-car entertainment. All that remains is to wait for the official launch to see what content will be made available and how it will really work.
