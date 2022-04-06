Attempted to steal a woman’s mobile phone in Tomarimo

The GNB commissions attended the case, when they toured rural La Antena.

On patrol through the town of Tomarimo in the municipality of Sifontes, the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) prevented an attack and arrested the alleged thief.

It turns out that the military was on a tour of rural La Antena when they carried out the operation.

Official sources indicated that the commission would have surprised the matter by subjecting a woman to stripping him of his belongings, including a portable device.

The procedure that was prevented by the officials who proceeded to arrest the citizen.

They noted that a replica of a firearm was seized from the person who supposedly kept the woman being threatened.

Similarly, the mobile phone that would have been the victim was recovered and remained as evidence before the Public Prosecution Office.

The person involved will be prosecuted for armed robbery.

