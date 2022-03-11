ATP: Zverev after Australian Open disappointment: great pressure – sport

Alexander Zverev breaks his racket in frustration in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. Photo: Tertius Pickard/AP/dpa





Alexander Zverev justified his early exit from the Australian Open with very high expectations. “I was under a lot of pressure in Australia.

“I was under a lot of pressure in Australia. Everyone kept saying I could be number one in the world and I was disappointed with my performance,” the Olympic tennis champion said ahead of the ATP tournament in Montpellier. In France, the 24-year-old Olympic champion competes in singles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo in doubles.

“I know I played the Australian Open badly,” Zverev said, justifying his start in Montpellier by wanting to stay in the championship rhythm. In the first round he had to deal with Ilja Ivashka from Belarus or American Mackenzie McDonald. The third place in the world rankings has accepted the wildcard in a short time, is number one and initially has a goodbye.

Zverev told a pre-start press conference that he saw the end of the Australian Open final, which Spaniard Rafael Nadal won in five sets against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, “even if I would like to be there myself.” tournament. “Rafa was amazing and extraordinary,” said Zverev, who also congratulated Medvedev for a great performance.

