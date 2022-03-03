ATP Cup: Russia dominates, Germany celebrates first win – Athletic Mix

Russia remains the measure of all things in Group B at the ATP Cup in Sydney.

The Davis Cup winner celebrates with a 3-0 win over Australia.

Daniil Medvedev beats Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2. Countryman Roman Svilolin defeats Jimmy Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-4. In the doubles, Medvedev/Savillen beat the domestic champions Peers/Saville 7:6 (7), 3:6, 10:6. Russia tops the list before the duel with Italy on Thursday.

Canada is making things exciting in Group C, with North America beating Great Britain 2-1. Daniel Evans scored the only point for the British with 6:4, 6:4 against Denis Shapovalov. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3. The Canadian doubles Ogier-Aliassim/Shapovalov beats Jimmy Murray/Salibury 6-4, 6-1.

Germany wins for the first time

Meanwhile, Germany celebrates its first win in the tournament. The Davis Cup semi-final win over the United States 2-1.

Jan-Lennard Struve defeated John Isner in three sets 7:6 (7), 4:6, 7:5. Olympic champion Alexander Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz 6:4, 6:4. US Fritz/Esner won the subsequent doubles match Against Krawetz / Potts 6:0, 6:3.

Thus, the Germans, who lost 2-1 to Great Britain in the first round, retain the chance of promotion to Group C. Despite the defeat, the United States remains in first place due to the best 4:2 match ratio, Great Britain because a direct comparison is better before Germany is in second place. Canada is last at the moment due to the worst match percentage, but still has every chance of reaching the semi-finals. On the last day of the match, Great Britain meets the USA, while Germany meets Canada.

In the second group, France will be absent after losing 3-0 to Italy. Equipe Tricolore is the last with 2 defeats and has no chance of promotion. On the other hand, Italy can still dream of reaching the semi-finals with a balanced record of one win and one defeat before the decisive confrontation against Russia.

Matteo Berrettini defeats Ugo Humbert 6:4, 7:6 (6), Yannick Sener defeats Arthur Rindernik 6:3, 7:6 (3). Berrettini/Sinner won by multiples with 6:3, (7) 6:7, 10:8 against Martin/Roger-Vasselin. The second match day ended with the duel between Russia and Australia on Tuesday.

