Athletics: That was the night at the World Championships in Athletics

Status: 07/16/2022 08:46 AM

At the start of the World Championships in Athletics, Walker Christopher Link did not win the medal he was aiming for. In the high jump, Mateusz Przybylko succeeded with difficulty. Women’s Alison Felix scored the bronze medal.

The first medals were awarded at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene / USA. Initially, Walker Christopher Linke’s dream of winning his first world championship medal did not come true.

Record medalist Alison Felix ended her stellar run, but had to take the bronze instead of the gold.

High jump: European champion Mateusz Przybylko reached the final – very close to twelfth and final. The 30-year-old from Leverkusen jumped 2.25 meters in the battle for the medal. “I have a lot of other stuff on it, and I don’t know what happened at 2.28m either,” he said. On the other hand, Tobias Botti of Munich was eliminated in the playoffs. The final will take place on Tuesday (2.45 a.m./CEST).

1500m: Fast-tracking the 1500m, Katharina Trost improved her personal best time to 4:03.53, finishing fifth and qualifying for the semi-finals on Sunday night (4.05am/Central European) as did Hanna Klein, who also finished fifth. At her temperature after 4:05.13 minutes.

Walking: Christopher Link wanted to win Germany’s first medal over 20km, but gave up early. The man from Potsdam had already been left halfway through the medal battle. Linke finished fifth and fourth in the 2017 and 2019 world title fights. He also wants to start for the 35km on July 24, the last day of the world championships. Among the women, Saskia Figi from Leipzig ranked 15th. Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon won her first World Cup title with a time of 1:26.58 minutes and at the same time her country’s first medal in World Cup history.

100m: American Fred Curley records his claim to World Cup gold in the 100m. At 9.79 seconds, he made the best time. His compatriot Tryvon Brommel also confirmed his medal with a time of 9.89 seconds. Italian Olympic champion Lamont Marcel Jacobs was still lacking in pace: so far he’s only ran 10.04 seconds. Defending champion Christian Coleman (USA) took a slower time with 10.08 seconds to advance to the semi-finals. LC Top Team Thüringen’s 24-year-old Julian Wagner didn’t get a 10.21sec.

4x400m Mixed Relay: World Championships record medalist Alison Felix couldn’t add a gold piece in the last big race of her career, only bronze. The quartet of the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands were the fastest. For an American, this was his nineteenth World Cup medal, and no one in the world has more than that. Felix became the world champion 13 times. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ranked second in the medal standings, has 14 world championship medals, 11 of them gold.

Pole Vault: Jacqueline Ocheri, born in Heidelberg, unexpectedly qualified for the World Cup final. With 4.50 meters she achieved the best performance of the season.