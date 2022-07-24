Athletics – German Relay Bronze Relay – Fourth Webber – Sports

Eugene (dpa) – The German quartet of Tatiana Pinto, Alexandra Burghardt, Gina Lokenkemper and Rebecca Haas won Germany’s first medal at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene. Over the 4 x 100 metres, the relay surprisingly came in third with 42.03 seconds and took the bronze.

Gold went to the USA in 41.14 seconds, finishing 0.04 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s 100m world champion Shelley Ann Fraser-Pryce and world 200m champion Sherica Jackson. On the other hand, javelin thrower Julian Webber missed a medal again in fourth place.

“It feels like a dream now, and I hope I don’t wake up,” Pinto said on ZDF. Burghart commented on the success: “We wanted it so much, and today we did it.” She had won the silver medal as a bobsleigh brake worker at the Winter Olympics in February, and said ahead of the upcoming European Championships in Munich: “We’re still missing the gold.” Germany’s top sprinter, Gina Lokenkemper, said: “We talked about the luck of the fitters, and today it was with us. Finally, finally!” Last runner Haase finished third on the home stretch.

“The medal is a sensation. You would have expected the guys to do that. That’s the boost we need,” said DLV chief Jürgen Kissing of the German news agency. The German men’s relay with Kevin Kranz, Joshua Hartmann, Owen Ansa and Lucas Ansah Bebra, who performed well before the World Cup, missed out on the finals due to a two-time delivery failure.

For the German 4x100m relay, it was her first medal since bronze at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. At the time, Marion Wagner, Ann Sipes, Kathleen Church and Verena Seiler took the two spots behind Jamaica and the Bahamas. A year ago it was enough in the Olympics in the same squad as now in the United States to get fifth place.

In the men’s category, gold went to Canada ahead of the USA with a world record of 37.48 seconds. The host favorite was around 200m world champion Noah Lyles, 0.07sec behind at the finish. Great Britain came in third with a time of 37.83 seconds.

Weber’s spear-thrower was deeply disappointed. 86.86 meters from the first attempt was not enough for a man from Mainz for the podium. “Everything hurts a little bit right now. I’m really sad. Fourth place is great, but I really wanted more,” Webber said on ZDF. “I really felt overwhelmed.” National team coach Boris Obergfull reports that Webber sprained his foot at the second attempt and was unstable as a result. As in the Olympic Games, only fourth place remained.

Anderson Peters of Grenada successfully defended his title with 90.54 metres. India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the silver with a record of 88.13 metres, ahead of Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadelich of the Czech Republic, who clocked 88.09 metres.

