Athletics – 400m hurdles star Warholm breaks the race in Rabat – Sports

Rabat (AFP) – Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm was injured in his first appearance of the season over the 400-meter hurdles.

The 26-year-old Norwegian stopped the race at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat. The track and field athlete apparently sustained an injury to his right thigh, which he immediately cooled off with an ice pack.

Warholm set a world record of 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics. It is now unclear how things will unfold for the top star this year with the World Championships in July in Eugene, USA and the European Championships in August in Munich. American Khalifa Rosser won the Moroccan Grand Prix with a time of 48.25 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Eileen Thompson-Hira also sprinted ahead of everyone in Rabat. In 10.83 seconds, the 29-year-old Jamaican finished first for the seventh time in the current outdoor season. Marie-José Ta Lou from Ivory Coast came in second with a time of 11.04 seconds. German champion Alexandra Burghart (Berghausen) decided not to start due to a tight muscle.

Kristjan Ceh won by discus throw. The 23-year-old Slovenian gave a superb performance at Stade Moulay Abdellah with 69.68 metres, relegating Swedish Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (67.16) to second place. In front of his home crowd, Moroccan Sfin El Bakkali set the world’s best time of the year with over 3,000 meters in the last race with a time of 7:58.28 minutes. At the 800 metres, which is not a Diamond League team, Magtti Kohlberg (Ahrweiler) finished eighth with a time of 2:01.63 minutes.

