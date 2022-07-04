At least three people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen

Footage from the scene showed people running outside the mall.





Danish police said a gunman opened fire inside a crowded shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing three and seriously wounding three.

Soren Thomassen, Copenhagen Police Inspector, said a 22-year-old Dane had been arrested, adding that there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, although authorities were still investigating. Thomasen said the three victims were a man in his early forties and two “young men”.

These types of shooting are rare in Denmark. Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive of the afternoon shooting in Fields, one of Scandinavia’s largest shopping malls on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the sound of gunfire was heard, some people hid inside the stores, while others fled in a horrific stampede, witnesses said.

It is absolute horror. “It’s awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was taking his daughters to see Harry Styles’ concert, which was scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. “One might wonder how one person could do this to another human being, but this is beyond all possible.”

Thomasen said the suspect is “Danish,” a phrase usually used to refer to a white person.

Danish television channel TV2 published a low-quality picture of the alleged attacker, who was wearing knee-length shorts and a T-shirt and appeared to have a rifle in his right hand.

“Horrific reports of shootings in Fields. We still don’t know for sure how many people have been injured or killed, but it is very serious,” Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Andersen wrote on Twitter.

Footage from the shooting scene showed people running outside the mall, and TV2 posted a picture of a man on a stretcher. Following the shooting, a large group of heavily armed police patrolled the area, and several fire engines were also present in the parking lot.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish radio she was in a clothing store in the mall with her family when she heard “three or four shots. Very powerful explosions. It seems the shots were fired right next door.”

The shopping center is located on the outskirts of Copenhagen, a short walk from a metro station on a line connecting the city center to the international airport. A major highway runs past the mall.

The Danish press reported that Styles’ concert, which was scheduled to take place at the nearby Royal Arena, has been cancelled.

“My team and I are praying for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am in shock. Love H.” Styles wrote on Snapchat.

