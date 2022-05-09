At least 6 dead, 180 attacking vehicles leave ‘armed strike’ in Colombia

The “armed strike” of the Clan del Golfo that began last Thursday and continues until Tuesday.





politeness | This group restricted trade, the movement of vehicles on the roads, and the movement of people



At least six dead and 180 attacked vehicles, most of them burned, have left the “armed strike” of the Clan del Golfo, Colombia’s main criminal gang with dozens of residents in 11 provinces of the country in distress, authorities reported. Sunday.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the criminal actions of the Clan del Golfo, also known as the Autonomous Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), led to the deaths of three civilians, a police officer and two soldiers.

The “armed strike” of the Clan del Golfo, which began last Thursday and continues until Tuesday, was carried out in response to the extradition of its chief, Dairo Antonio Osuga, nicknamed “Otoniel”, to the United States a day earlier.

This group restricted commerce, the movement of vehicles on the highways, and the movement of people, and threatened to attack those traveling on the roads, even if they went in convoys accompanied by the military, in the various provinces of Colombia.

getting informationrmation instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CyYv6kf0DHHBYcr3iPHRv2

We’re also on Telegram as DiarioPrimicia, join us here: https://t.me/diarioprimicia