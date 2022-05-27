Ask Sweden and Finland to take ‘concrete steps’ to join NATO – El Financiero

Sweden s Finland They should giveconcrete stepsTo address the security concerns of turkey and thus be able to overcome Ankara’s objections to NATO’s attemptTurkish Foreign Minister says:

Mouloud Cavusoglu On Friday, he noted that the delegations of the two Scandinavian countries had returned home with Turkish demands After your visit this week and now waiting for your response.

It requires the two countries to enter the alliance unanimous consent to all its members, but Turkey opposes Alleging his alleged support for Kurdish rebels, whom he considers terroristss Restrictions on arms sales to the country.

think “c”We will defeat Turkey at the right time“We are friends and allies,” Cavusoglu noted, noting that “these countries must take concrete steps.”

“We understand the security concerns of Finland and Sweden, but … everyone should understand Turkey’s legitimate security concerns as well,” he added.

A few weeks ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated: “We have informed our relevant friends about this We will say ‘No’ to Finland and Sweden joining NATO We will maintain this position.”

On the other hand, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared himself Thursday, “I am confident of that.” We will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland In the NATO family.

Erdogan said that Turkey’s reservations are based on its security concerns and Swedish perception – and to a lesser extent Finland – has supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed group in Syria that Turkey considers a wing of the PKK. The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.