Asian stock exchanges rise and Tokyo closes – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – Excellent day for Asian stock exchanges, on the back of strong rallies on Wall Street and after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, indicating a less hawkish stance. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed today. saltShenzhen IndexWhich shows an increase of 0.74%, by Shanghaiwhich shows +0.65%.

just above average Hong Kong (+0.63%); salt Mumbai (+1.43%), with the same trend, positive Sydney (+0.96%).

Sit without fundamental change toEuro vs Japanese currencyWhich it handles at a moderate -0.05%. .’s sessionEuro vs Chinese currencywho exchanges on eve values. May 4th seems flat toEuro vs Hong Kong dollarWhich shows a small percentage of -0.17%.

return forJapanese bond for ten years is 0.24%, while the yield Chinese government bonds for ten years Treats 2.83%.

between Macroeconomic variables The most important in the Asian markets:

Thursday 05/05/2022

02:45 China: PMI Caixin Services (previous 42 points)

Tuesday 10/05/2022

00:30 Japan: Real Household Expenses, Monthly (Previously -2.8%)

Wednesday 11/05/2022

03:30 China: Production prices, annual (formerly 8.3%)

03:30 China: Consumption Prices, Annual (1.5% Previous)

Thursday 05/12/2022

01:50 Japan: Current Items (previously 1648.3 billion yen).