Asian stock exchanges rise and Tokyo closes – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – Excellent day for Asian stock exchanges, on the back of strong rallies on Wall Street and after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, indicating a less hawkish stance. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed today. saltShenzhen IndexWhich shows an increase of 0.74%, by Shanghaiwhich shows +0.65%.
just above average Hong Kong (+0.63%); salt Mumbai (+1.43%), with the same trend, positive Sydney (+0.96%).
Sit without fundamental change toEuro vs Japanese currencyWhich it handles at a moderate -0.05%. .’s sessionEuro vs Chinese currencywho exchanges on eve values. May 4th seems flat toEuro vs Hong Kong dollarWhich shows a small percentage of -0.17%.
return forJapanese bond for ten years is 0.24%, while the yield Chinese government bonds for ten years Treats 2.83%.
between Macroeconomic variables The most important in the Asian markets:
Thursday 05/05/2022
02:45 China: PMI Caixin Services (previous 42 points)
Tuesday 10/05/2022
00:30 Japan: Real Household Expenses, Monthly (Previously -2.8%)
Wednesday 11/05/2022
03:30 China: Production prices, annual (formerly 8.3%)
03:30 China: Consumption Prices, Annual (1.5% Previous)
Thursday 05/12/2022
01:50 Japan: Current Items (previously 1648.3 billion yen).
