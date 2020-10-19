Ashley Graham shares a nude selfie on Instagram

Ashley Graham has taken to Instagram to share a nude bathroom selfie, with the supermodel telling fans to embrace being a “big girl.”

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to her son Isaac in January, posted a picture of her standing in front of a mirror, using her arms and the sink to cover her genitals.

Sporty wet hair without makeup Ashley commented on the photo: “Naki Big Girl.”

The picture quickly received thousands of comments, with someone expressing regret for the fact that Ashley was considered a “big girl.”

They wrote: “I hate to be seen as a ‘big girl’ I only see a naturally curvy beautiful woman in all her glory … so sexy and feminine.”

RELATED: The fitness star shares a real postpartum body

The comment caused Ashley herself to react, and to defend the word.

But if you look at the ‘big’ as something positive or love, you can see it as I do. She said, ‘I love my beautiful, big and strong body.’

Ashley’s interpretation resonated with her followers, who praised her for sending the message that all sizes are “equally beautiful.”

Model Helena Christensen commented, “Beautiful naked girl,” while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Pretty girl.”

Since birth, Ashley has embraced her postpartum body in many posts on Instagram.

In September, a video of Ashley holding her hands in the shape of a love heart over the stretch marks of her stomach garnered more than four million views.

In an interview with she In August, Ashley said she should “re-imagine my relationship with my body” when she became pregnant.

RELATED: Pregnant model Ashley Graham shares a candid selfie

“My weight was gaining very fast. Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, it was to me like, Oh my God. I can’t believe this happened,” she told interviewer and actress Kristen Bell.

“At first I felt devastated, and then when I met Isaac, I said, ‘No, that’s exactly what every woman has talked about throughout the ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that changed my life forever, and I will celebrate my new body.'”

RELATED: The Stylists ‘Refused’ to Wear Vogue’s Plus-Sized Model

A month after giving birth, Ashley shared a close-up of her stomach with the caption “I myself. Few New Stories” on Instagram.

This post garnered a lot of praise from other women who praised Ashley for showing the “true” reality of postpartum women’s bodies.

“I’m so tired of seeing celebrities coming out without stretch marks or any physical sign of pregnancy and making the rest of us feel like we don’t have. You’re amazing,” one wrote.

“You are the warrior of human birth !!!! Thank you for your post! I am grateful to you! Your confidence is such a strong example! Thank you so much!” Another commented.