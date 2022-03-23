Ashleigh Barty’s retirement shocks Australia

Announcing the retirement of the number one racket in the world, Australian Ash Barty, 25 and at the height of her sports career, has caused shock and intrigue for causes and admiration for the oceanic country icon.

In a video interview with her, she said, “I no longer have the physical drive, the emotional drive or everything else it takes to challenge yourself at the highest levels. I’m exhausted.” Instagram party who was number one in the world for more than two years and was crowned champion at the last Australian Open.



The news, which generated a series of news flashes in the media and became a widespread trend on social networks, prompted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to thank him for inspiring a “nation”, especially Aboriginal youth, on its Aboriginal roots. athlete.

Barty’s retirement shocks Australia. Environmental Protection Agency

Barty’s last match as a professional was the last Australian Open final, American Danielle Collins won in two sets and became the first female domestic tennis player to win the tournament in 44 years.

After winning his third Grand Slam title, Barty said after winning his third Grand Slam title, he also lifted the Roland Garros Cup in 2019 and the Wimbledon Cup in 2021.

Most of us thought ‘what comes next’ referred to his tennis career Barty probably knew at the time that the next phase of his life was off the tennis court.”indicates this Wednesday news portal news.com.au.