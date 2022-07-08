As a mom in the semi-finals

Tennis fans in Germany are excited. And not just her. This is because of Tatiana Maria. The German reached the semi-finals of the famous Wimbledon tournament in London. That’s why there is a lot of news about her now.

This is also because Tatjana Maria has two children. This is unusual in professional sports. Because it takes a lot of time and energy if you want to be among the best. However, her family is her top priority, says Tatjana Maria. “The most important thing in my life is to be a mother of two children. Nothing will change that.

That’s why your kids are there when Mama Tatjana travels all over the world to play tennis. Now also in London. Charlotte’s daughter Tatiana Maria is eight years old, and her daughter Cecilia is about a year and a half old.

But Charlotte still has to go to school. You get digital lessons. “The teachers are very kind, they called and did the tests,” Maria Tatjana reported. But she also teaches Charlotte herself, about two or three hours a day.

Charlotte plays tennis by herself. Do you want to be a professional? Her mother thinks she should decide for herself. She herself was a professional tennis player for a very long time. But it has never been as successful as it is now. 14 years ago her health was very poor and her life was in danger. But she returned to professional sports.

Tatiana Maria from Baden-Württemberg. But she has been living in the US for a long time now. About ten years ago there she met tennis coach Charles Edward Maria. The two fell in love and married shortly thereafter. Your coach is still Charles Edward.

Thursday’s semi-final matches will also be exciting because Tatiana Maria is a very good friend of her opponent. It is called Ons Jabeur and comes from Tunisia. “I love Tatjana very much, her family is wonderful,” she said recently. It will be difficult to play against them. She is a good friend.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220706-99-928442 / 3