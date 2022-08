Artwork by Lilo Nets Pawlik at Sar University

Art in public



Many Saarbrücken residents sit on a work of art in St. Johanner Markt without knowing it



Not many will know it, but they are sitting on a work of art by Lilo Netz-Paulik when they climb up the bench statue on Kaltenbachstrasse.

Photo: Baker Briddle





Saarbrucken There are works that you do not have to go to in the museum. You can see them in passing. We will present such artworks at random intervals – this time in Saarbrücken.