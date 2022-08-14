Arturo Luna has an operation in MinCiencias, why?

The new science minister Arthur Munwho has an operation in the same entity, apparently took over without meeting the requirements in 2021 for the position of director in science and technology.

According to the report of the Directorate of Human Talents at the Ministry of Science 2021the moon “Do not meet the legal requirements to verify the authenticity of certificates issued abroad“.

In addition, they explained that “there is evidence that relevant professional experience has been verified by a document.” University of Tennessee, with no release date or functionality. The foregoing is evidenced by the verification of studies, experience and knowledge, and the validation of experience at the above-mentioned university from December 2016 to December 2018, which corresponds to twenty-five (25) months.

What are the requirements for the position of Director of Science and Technology?

Job title

Postgraduate specialization

36 months of relevant professional experience

The conclusion of the Directorate of Human Talents at the Ministry of Science at that time was:Suggest Respectfully submit the corresponding procedures for Annulment of appointment of public servant Luis Arturo Luna Tapiai.e., administrative appointment procedures must be canceled, with the prior, express, and written consent of the respective owner. In the event that the authorization is not obtained, the administration shall proceed to request the administrative procedures mentioned above.”