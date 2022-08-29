Artemis I mission: NASA suspends the launch of its giant rocket to the moon due to a problem with one of the engines





NASA has canceled the launch of a new lunar rocket A major test flight is scheduled for Monday, after several accidents that included a fuel leak.

“The #Artemis I launched today will no longer be released as the teams work to fix the engine leak issue. The teams will continue to collect data and we’ll let you know when the next launch attempt will be.‘,” the space agency noted.

The next likely launch date for the unmanned mission, which will mark the start of Artemis, America’s great space program to return to the Moon, is Friday, September 2.

managers They stopped the countdown 40 minutes ago While the hydrogen team discussed the plans with the mission manager.

NASA indicated When the two-hour launch timeout expired, the test was still going on On why the purge test failed to have RS-25 engines with a lower core stage in the temperature range suitable for take-off.

Previously, flight controllers halted refueling, which had already been delayed by an hour due to storms at sea. The process slowly resumed to see if the hydrogen fuel leak could get worse, which would almost certainly end the countdown, but the alarms forced another break. The leak was in the same location that was identified during the spring test.

“During the transition from slow filling of liquid hydrogen in the primary stage of a Space Launch System rocket to rapid filling operations, launch controllers noticed a sudden rise in the amount of hydrogen being released into the purge canister (…). Engineers began the reverse flow of liquid hydrogen at The main stage and they are currently working on solving the problem.

Space Launch System rocket, 98 m (322 ft) long It is the most powerful device ever made by NASA. It’s about to send an empty capsule into lunar orbit, half a century after NASA’s Apollo program, which brought 12 astronauts to the moon.

In the first hour, select that live counter It was scheduled to take off at about 8 a.m. (Florida local time, 12 GMT), but was later called off 40 minutes before liftoff.

NASA launch pad (Maxar Technologies/via Reuters)

Astronauts could return to the Moon within a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well. However, NASA acknowledges that the stakes are high and the flight can be disrupted.

Instead of astronauts, they stuck Three Orion capsule test dummies to measure vibration, acceleration and radiation, one of the greatest dangers to humans in deep space. The capsule alone contains more than 1,000 sensors.

Officials said Sunday that neither the missile nor the capsule was damaged during Saturday’s storm. The ground crew was also not affected. Five lightning strikes have been confirmed on the 600-foot (180 m) turrets surrounding the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The effects were not strong enough for further testing. “It’s clear that the system works as designed,” said Jeff Spaulding, NASA’s senior director of tests.

More storms are expected. Although meteorologists had estimated there was an 80% chance of acceptable weather by Monday morning, conditions were expected to deteriorate during the two-hour launch window.

Despite the few passengers, thousands of people filled the coast to watch the launch of the Space Launch System, or SLS for short in English. vice president, Kamala HarrisShe traveled to Orlando with her husband, but it wasn’t an hour’s drive to Cape Canaveral.

(Reuters)

A hydrogen leak has clouded NASA’s preparations since April, requiring a series of repairs. The test was repeated more successfully in June, although there were also some losses. Officials said they won’t know for sure if the repairs have been successful until an attempt is made to load the missile’s tanks with nearly one million gallons (4.5 million liters) of cold fuel on Monday.

Launch Manager Charlie Blackwell Thompson and her team also had to deal with a Communication problem From the Orion capsule.

Engineers tried to understand 11 minute delay In the communications between Launch Control and Orion that were revealed Sunday afternoon. Although the issue was resolved by Monday morning, NASA needed to know its source before carrying out the launch.

The first flight of NASA’s 21st Century Lunar Exploration Program, named Artemis after the twin sister of the mythical god Apollo, was years behind schedule. Successive delays caused budget overruns: this bid would cost $4.1 billion.

If the test goes well, the second flight will carry astronauts to orbit the moon in a round trip beginning in 2024. Then there may be a two-person landing by the end of 2025. NASA has set its sights on the south pole of the satellite.

During the Apollo missions, 12 astronauts landed on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, with a few days remaining at most. NASA wants to create a lunar base on the Artemis missions where astronauts can stay for several weeks. The next step will be Mars, perhaps in the late thirties or early forties.

(with information from AP)

Read on: