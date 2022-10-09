Art for Young People in Rottweil: Celebrating School Day of the Arts and Anniversary for Kreisel – Rottweil and the surrounding area

The 20th anniversary of the “Kreisel” art school and the 33rd art school day in Baden-Württemberg are celebrated in the former monastery church in Oberndorf. Photo: Siegmeier

The art school “Kreisel” in Rottweil celebrated its 20th birthday in style. As part of the thirty-third art school day in Baden-Württemberg, in the former monastery church in Oberndorf, there were many good words and praise for work and commitment.

District Rottweil – “The Youth Art School, which organizes the 33rd day of the Baden-Württemberg School of Art in Oberndorf, is an exceptional educational institution in two respects: inter-communal in the support structure, and decentralized in the scope of performances,” said the district archivist and “father of the idea of ​​an art school.” in the area,” Bernard Roth, explicitly in his speech.







A special feature of the “gyroscope” is that the art school arose from a civic initiative. It is very important to give young people access to creative performances and to establish networks for cultural education in rural areas.

Important in rural areas

“20 years of ‘Kreisel’ in the region is a good reason to celebrate, because these 20 years represent a significant development of a project begun in 2002 at the initiative of the Rottweil Lions Club in cooperation with the district and city administration of Rottweil, Schramberg, Oberndorf and the municipality of Dunningen. In the meantime, we produced About the joint venture An educational institution in high demand and recognized in our region, which has also been established in the neighboring city of Sulz since 2008 and enjoys a positive image in all its locations”, praised Hermann Acker, Mayor of Oberndorf, in his speech.

Oberndorf in care since 2005

“I am also pleased that the city of Oberndorf was given responsibility for this inter-municipal facility in 2005, and that in this role we were also able to play a major role in the further positive development of the School for Youth Arts” Kreisel “We talked about the possibilities of inter-municipal cooperation and civic engagement. With the school model The arts for our youth, we are long past these times. We have set an example, and we are walking the talk. The balance we can draw today is great. We are very proud of that. The good success of the past twenty years should also be a motivation for us to join forces to continue and develop what we have already achieved. “.

1500 places in five locations

The educational institution is now offering 1,500 places in the five locations, which are in great demand. There are waiting lists for some performances, “which also emphasized the importance of networking, especially in rural areas,” said Verena Boss, president of Kreisel. That was the title of the event, “Let’s Netz! ”, which also included the appeal paving the way for further work in this field.









Thomas Baker, President of the State Association of Art Schools, explained the importance of cultural education and showed that youth arts schools are able to offer areas of freedom and experientialism to young people. At the same time, he lamented that there were still a lot of “white spots” in rural areas, but also suggested using grids to turn these areas into colored areas. He congratulated Verena Boss and her team and encouraged them to continue down this path.

perfect memory

Sabine Kurz (MdL), Secretary of State in the Ministry of Food, Rural and Consumer Protection, also congratulated “Kreisel” on its anniversary. “In a very perfect memory,” she said. Art and creativity can only be experienced through positive encounters and sensory experiences. But this requires “real places and spaces to meet”. A room is more than just a place to spread out and leave something behind, too. It is art schools that transform spaces into places where children can experiment and work together. “The art schools are focal points and I’m happy that these places exist and that there are so many supporters and contributors,” she said. However, she also stressed that it is the municipalities that have to bear most of the cultural spending. “Thank you for that,” Curtis said appreciatively, emphasizing that the state wants to continue to provide framework conditions in the future so that these places can be established.

Established as a competency center

“Over the past twenty years, the Kreisel Youth Arts School has firmly established itself as a center of competence for aesthetic education; it is now an indispensable component of the education system of County Rottweil. Its impressive track record is owed to committed principals and lecturers.” Bernard Roth praised The work of Verena Boss and her team.



