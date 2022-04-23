Arsenal vs Manchester United match: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, start of the eleventh season, start time

The battle for English football supremacy may not be what it was 20 years ago, but there is a lot at stake when Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium as both sides look to stay in their first four matches. A surprise 4-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday put Arsenal on a par with Tottenham with the north London derby looming. Every now and then they will have to keep up with Spurs.

United appear to be an outside player to finish fourth and will surely need a major improvement in a dreadful first half at Anfield, after the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool was a huge blow to the club’s sense of self-esteem, which is also the appointment of Eric. Ten Hag before next season may not be easy. However, the Red Devils have proven they can follow disaster with victory and vice versa this season, and Arsenal will be well aware of just how dangerous this wounded beast can be. Here’s how to watch the game and what you need to know:

Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 7:30 a.m. ET

location: Emirates Stadium – London

TV: United States

coincidence: Arsenal +105; fishing +250; Manchester United +250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Arsenal: After they looked like they were knocking out the first four races, the stunning win at Stamford Bridge revived faltering hopes. Eddie Naqtia and Mohamed Elneny emerged from the fringes of the team to play crucial roles in an impressive win. Players can play well in the Gunners’ last few games as their contracts expire at the end of the season, and the same goes for Alexandre Lacazette, who should be able to play a more important role after struggling with COVID-19.

Manchester United: The much-anticipated Tin Hag announcement arrived on Thursday and one can’t help but wonder if it was designed to wake players from the sleep they slept in under Ralph Rangnick. Its efficacy won’t become clear until the coming weeks, but at least it seems fair to assume that nothing can be as bad as the directionless mayhem they inflicted defeat on their top competitors over the course of the week.

“We only trained yesterday because the day after the match he recovered,” Rangnick said. “Yesterday we trained a few things about the game, but the only real training we will have will be in an hour. [The players] We were as disappointed as all of us, and now it’s up to us and the players to show the reaction on the pitch tomorrow.”

Starting with the eleventh

Arsenal: Ramsdale. Soares, White; Gabriel, Nuno; Elneny, Shaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Roe; bitmap

Manchester United: de Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Mattek, McTominay, Fernandez, Lingard; Ilanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

prediction

With Fred absent through injury, United’s midfield looks a bit weaker than their opponents. It may be enough to define the game. Choose: Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1