Arguing with Elon Musk could kick you out

We all know the eccentric side of Elon Musk, especially when it comes to workspaces: it is As opposed to working remotelyAnd he didn’t seem to like it very much when he was his staff Disagree with the. At least that’s what a former Tesla worker pointed out in the early years.

Tesla’s regional director, Carl Medlock, has speak at length About his time at Tesla, including his dealings with Musk. In fact, it revealed One of Elon Musk’s faces seems to be a problem To many people who work near it.

Medlock is counted in the podcast Iced coffee hour How Tesla CEO He does not like what contradicts him When a decision is made about the future of the company.

You better not argue with Elon Musk

The advice of the former Tesla employee is basically very simple advice: “Don’t argue with him.” [refiriéndose a Elon Musk]because doing so could cost you your job:

Don’t argue with him. When Elon stands at the end of the meeting and says, “This is the direction we’re going,” you get out of your seat and you better walk that way. Because no one answers. It will simply let you go. Carl Medlock in Iced coffee hour

In addition, he has indicated on several occasions that Elon Musk It can be particularly “scary”. To which he added another tip: “If Elon is running you meticulously, you’re probably getting out of the way.”

The truth is that this is nothing new. Those who have followed Musk’s path to a minimum have read several reports accusing the Tesla CEO of firing many of his employees. And other crazier behaviors, like walking around the huge factory “With a red face and interrogation of workers.”

However, Carl Medlock also He had kind words for Elon Musk. He considers that the CEO of Tesla is very disciplined, and that, in fact, “very nice man“

“He’s incredibly smart, so he’s scary in that sense, but if you look at him from his kids’ perspective. The guy loves his kids, he loves his family, he’s a good father, and he’s easy to talk to.”



