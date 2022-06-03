Argentine Lorenzo takes over as coach of the Colombian national team

Argentine Nestor Lorenzo has been appointed as the new coach of the Colombian national team. The 56-year-old, who previously worked as an assistant coach for the cafeteria alongside Jose Pekerman at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, will succeed Colombian Reinaldo Roseda and is set to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup finals in Canada and the USA. Mexico. This was announced by the FCF.

Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The federation did not say whether Lorenzo, who was runner-up as a player in Italy in 1990, will make his first match with Colombia on the touch line in a friendly match on Sunday against Saudi Arabia. Lorenzo is currently working at Club Milga (Peru).

Football has also been played in other parts of South America. A spirited Edinson Cavani helped Uruguay win a friendly match against Mexico.

The star striker from the English Premier League champion Manchester United scored two goals in 3-0 (1-0). After Matthias Vecino (35) took the lead, the 35-year-old Cavani won the game in Glendale (Arizona, USA) in the second round with two goals (46 and 54).

The two South American teams continue their World Cup preparations on Sunday in the United States. Uruguay meets the United States, and Mexico meets Ecuador.