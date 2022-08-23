Argentine government condemns alleged “judicial persecution” against Cristina Fernandez | international

“The national government condemns the judicial and media persecution against Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner,” the Argentine government said, after the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested a 12-year prison sentence against the former president in a corruption case.

“The national government condemns the judicial and media persecution of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, which was expressed today again in the final argument and request for punishment in the so-called case of the road,” the presidency said in a statement. .

According to the Executive of Alberto Fernandez, the “Judicial persecution supported and promoted by various media, arbitrary characterization of unlawful association and the imposition of pretrial detention as an early punishment” They are “aspects that contradict the dogmatism of criminal law” in the rule of law.

“None of the acts attributed to the former president has been proven and all the accusations against her refer only to the role she exercised during that period, which pathetically violates the most basic principles of modern criminal law,” the statement read.

The Government He reiterated his “adherence to the principle of constitutional innocence and the full validity of the democratic conduct of justice, the right to defense and equality before the law,” and said that he would “continue to struggle for judicial reform that guarantees these values ​​for all.”

Along the same lines, And he expressed his “solidarity” with the vice president in the face of “this persecution and the search for prohibition, which is part of similar attempts carried out against other popular leaders when justice is put at the service of the de facto authorities.”

Personally, the president Alberto Fernandez He emphasized that it was a “very upsetting day” for someone like him who “was raised in the family of a judge, educated in the legal world and taught criminal law for more than three decades” and reiterated his “deepest affection and solidarity” to the vice president.

This Monday, in his final argument in the trial that Cristina Fernandez has been following since May 2019, Attorney General Diego Luciani asked the court to sentence the vice president to 12 years in prison and ban her forever from holding public office.

Fernandez, 69, is on trial for unlawful manipulation and fraudulent management of public funds.

In the process, allegedly Violations in concession 51 public works for the companies of businessman Lazaro Baez During the governments of the late Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015) in southern Santa Cruz County.