Argentina recognizes Cuba for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine President Fernandez stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation to avoid dependence on a small number of suppliers of health-related goods and services.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday (27) highlighted Cuba’s role in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and called for greater international cooperation in favor of science.

“Cuba has been able to develop vaccines against COVID-19 at the same time as developed countries,” he said at the CELAC-EU foreign ministers summit.

“However, Cuba did not have the industrial strength that we often need to develop the quantities that the world demands,” he added.

Fernandez noted that CELAC countries have taken measures for public laboratories to cooperate in scientific and medical development. However, there is still a long way to go to avoid regional reliance on “a few” laboratories.

“In Latin America, we have the resources that Europe needs. To use these resources, we need European technology, research and science,” the Argentine president said, calling on countries to strengthen their development cooperation.

“Let us not return to a world where exclusionary discourses prevail. Let us respect pluralism and grow together. That is our duty.”

Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños – CELAC) is a regional association of Latin American and Caribbean countries. The community consists of all the sovereign nations of the Americas except for Canada and the United States and has a total population of over 550 million and a total area of ​​more than 20 million square kilometres.

The Foreign Ministers of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States met on October 27, 2022 in Buenos Aires for the third time and discussed Theme “Renewing the Partnership between the Two Regions to Promote Peace and Sustainable Development”. The meeting was chaired by Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero, Acting President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. The summit was the first official ministerial meeting between the European Union and the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States since July 2018.