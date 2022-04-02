Argentina: He took a picture of his girlfriend in a hotel without noticing a frightening presence in the photo Historias ec Narration revtli | the answers

A young man took a picture of his girlfriend while they were resting in a hotel Argentinashare it on social networks and only 2 minutes later he received a warning from usersWhich indicated that there is a strange presence in his picture.
With the advancement of technology It has become easier to capture every fact of people’s daily lifeBecause every day, thousands of people share photos of their activities and Millions of others are watching every detail of it Expose unusual situations.
On Argentina, A viral photo has gone viral Where a supposed ghost is observed in broad daylightbecause the shot attempted to capture a landscape while a woman is standing in a hydromassage session.
agustina citizen of the county cordovahe was staying with his partner in a foundation Carlos Paz. When entering the vortex I captured an extraordinary sunset and a subtle entity.
Social network users were Who alerted the film’s heroes to the presence of a strange woman in another facility. However, there were people who pointed out the credibility of the shot.
“Last weekend we went to a hotel with my girlfriend Carlos Paz, very nice. On Sunday, I took a picture of him in the afternoon with his cell phone, so far everything is normal. I uploaded it to Instagram five days later and one guy commented ‘Did the ghost come out in the indoor pool too?“”General agustin in your account Twitter.
as a result , The couple called the hotel and asked management to review the security cameras. They replied that she was a guest with her family. “But we remembered that there was no one there.”The boy concluded.
the guy agustin pointing to, Which they criticized as being bogus, that he doesn’t know how to do it and doesn’t believe in ghosts either. At the same time, he received the opinion of other users Twitter which confirmed its authenticity.
