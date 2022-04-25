Argentina and Brazil play a friendly match in Australia in June | News

The Victorian regional government said, on Wednesday, that the Brazilian and Argentine teams will play a friendly match in the Australian city of Melbourne in June, five months before the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Regional Tourism Minister Martin Bakula confirmed that they expect the stars to participate Leo Messi s Neymar In this match scheduled for June 11 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a capacity of 95 thousand spectators.

Both combined, are among the favorites of world Cup Which started in November in Qatar, they actually played a match five years ago at that stadium, which was packed to see Albiceleste’s side winning 1-0.

“We have been told that this is an important warm-up match for them at the World Cup and we expect both teams to produce very strong rosters,” Bakula told Radio 3AW.

“After Brazil’s success against Argentina in 2017, we have always been planning to bring the +Superclásico+ back to Melbourne,” said promoter Anthony Bloch of Pitch International.

“A match of this caliber will attract millions of eyes to Melbourne and attract thousands of visitors to Victoria,” said Bakula.

Melbourne is one of the sporting capitals of the world, hosting the Australian Open and the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The English Premier League teams were recently announced Manchester United Crystal Palace will play a friendly match in July in that city.