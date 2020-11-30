Arcadia Group’s Meltdown – Biggest Business Failure to Date | Business news

Pedestrians walk past a temporarily closed-down Topshop store on Oxford Street in London on November 26, 2020. - Britain's government on Wednesday unveiled plans to slash the foreign aid budget to help mend its coronavirus-battered finances, prompting one minister to quit and defying impassioned calls to protect the world's poorest people. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Arcadia retail empire led by Sir Philip Green has collapsed in the company’s worst single failure due to the COVID-19 crisis to date, leaving 13,000 jobs hanging in the balance.

Deloitte officials said they will now look for buyers from Topshop to Dorothy Perkins – whose brands are located in the heart of Main Street.

Arcadia Chief Executive Ian Grabiner said it was an “incredibly sad day” and that the company had not been able to get past the dangerous impact of the coronavirus epidemic on trading.

Focus on Arcadia’s pension deficit (£ 350m)

Sky News was exclusive Unveiled on Friday The group was close to entering management after talks failed over a £ 30m loan to aid compensation Corona Virus Cash hemorrhage.

Arcadia operates from 444 locations in the UK and 22 locations overseas as well as online – and currently has more than 9,000 of its 13,000 employees on vacation.

The workforce now faces an uncertain future although no layoffs were announced immediately and business will continue trading as usual, with stores that were closed due to recent closures reopening once restrictions are lifted this week.

Officials said online orders made during the Black Friday weekend will be honored.

Arcadia’s collapse on Monday night followed Denied a £ 50m loan View from the Fraser Group, controlled by Sir Philip’s famous rival Mike Ashley.

Mr Grabiner said: “This is a very sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and many other stakeholders.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including the prolonged forced shutdown of our stores has severely affected trading across all of our brands.

“Throughout this very difficult time, our priority has been protecting the jobs and maintaining the group’s financial stability in the hope that we can get past the epidemic and get out and fight the other side.

“In the end, however, in the face of the most difficult trading conditions we have ever faced, the hurdles we faced were very severe.”

