Applications, how to use and compatible cars

Compatible apps

Most of the apps we use on Android are available on Android Auto, so the main advantage of this version of the operating system is that we can access them all to sync our mobile with the car and all our accounts. For example, apps like Spotify or YouTube Music can be used from the car to listen to music, podcasts, or playlists we’ve previously created in our account.

From Google Play we can access a file A set of applications compatible with Android Auto To get an idea, but some of the ones that show up are: Waze, Spotify, WhatsApp, Audible for audiobooks or music apps like Deezer, Amazon Music, Spotify, etc. Also radio apps like ABC News, BBC Sounds, Pocket FM, MyTuner Radio, TuneIN Radio, Simple Radio and more.

For chatting there are some like Hangouts, Telegram, Messenger, WeChat, etc. And other applications that might be useful like VLC, OverDriver, Pulse SMS, Listen Audiobooks and many more. All of them are compatible with the car version.

Features and functions included

There are a number of features that make Android Auto interesting, options, tools and functions that we can use from the car.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is one of the best tools and options for having Android Auto in the car because we can use our voice to ask for what we want. We can use the voice in Sinoplemente to receive help in your day-to-day and find ways, for example. You can say Ok Google to ask for directions to the next gas station Or we can just ask if it will rain in an hour or two.

to google assistant We can ask you for a song that interests us, we can ask him questions that pop up along the way without using our hands, we can ask him for a playlist or ask him to call your mom or partner when you arrive. It is one of the most useful Android Auto tools.

Navigation tools

A browser that allows us to use Google Maps or Waze Know where to go. Many today’s cars have their own navigation system, the Global Positioning System (GPS) that tells us how to get home or how to go to a certain place. But with Android Auto we can use the navigation apps we use regularly, like Waze or Google Maps.

From the OS web page they explain: Receive real-time alerts from Google Maps, Waze and other navigation applications. You can also ask Google Assistant to find available gas stations or electric car charging stations along the way, or reserve a parking spot when you arrive at your destination. You can see it all on your car’s dashboard screen so you know what’s going on around you. Say where you want to go. and set off. “

Call or chat

We can call from Android Auto or even the assistant is able to read our messages. If someone writes to us, we can do it Google reads the message out loud to us without having to mislead us And he stopped looking at the road. We can respond to messages by speaking: You give Google the order in which you want to respond and dictate the response. You just have to say it out loud and it will be sent.

In addition, we can also tell him to call someone and he will do so automatically without having to touch the screen or the mobile phone. This avoids all kinds of distractions. And Android Auto is compatible with different chatting tools like WhatsApp, Hangouts, Telegram, Messenger…

Requirements and compatibility

There are a number of requirements that we must meet. The first thing is that the car is compatible with Android Auto as we will see in the list below. But you also have to take into account Another series of aspects: We need a mobile phone with Android 6.0 or higher versions with a data plan. And the We need a USB cable High quality or stereo for wireless connection.

In addition, the application must be available in our country. In the case of Spain we can use Android Auto but it is also present in other countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Italy, Peru, Panama, Paraguay, etc.

Once the requirements are met (check for compatibility in the next section), we just have to connect it. They explain it from the Android Auto Help section: “With most compatible vehicles and stereos, it is sufficient to connect the phone using a USB cable. If your car screen supports wireless connectivity, you need to pair your phone with Bluetooth in your car to set it up. Once configured, and depending on which vehicle you have, The phone will automatically connect or the car app icon will appear on the car screen”

Android Auto compatible cars

There are more than 500 compatible models that can use Android Auto or have a compatible stereo device. Among many different brands at all prices and in all countries. We can find models from Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Citroen, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Iveco, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, Porsche…

Even worse, not all brands have a complete fleet that is compatible with this OS, so what we have to do is go to the official website of the OS and to the compatibility section Where we can choose our own car or which car to buy. From the brand we can see all compatible models, exact model and year of manufacture. So we can get an idea of ​​whether we can use it in the future or not.