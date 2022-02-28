Apple Pay and Google Pay no longer work in Russia, and here are the reasons

FILE PHOTO-A A smartphone with the Apple Pay logo on top of a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustrateo

ApplePay And the Google Pay I stopped working Russia. It was only a matter of time manzana and the tech giant Added to the list of companies and governments imposing sanctions on Russia after the country decided to invade Ukraine It was rejected by the Western powers.

The service was discontinued in all banks as it was incorporated as a means of payment: VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie.

even in Actual debit and credit cards do not work with the service. Payments with them go back to what they were ten years ago, when there was no Apple Pay to repay those payments.

US and EU sanctions continue to freeze foreign assets of Russian banks

At the moment, Apple’s Russian website does not reflect this or any other change, but Business Insider was able to confirm the movement at the same time that it found out. Google Pay is also disabled in the country.

The result is that customers may no longer be able to use the card issued by Russian banks affected by the sanctions with payment systems based on US tech giants, Like Google or Apple Pay.

In the absence of an official statement, Tim Cook commented on Twitter:

I am very concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing our best for our teams there and will support the humanitarian effort. I take into account the people in danger now and join all those who ask for peace”

In parallel, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine asked for Apple that the company Take a step bigger and block all sales Hardware and access to App Store to Russia. This may mean the decline of many services on Russian soil:

I called Tweet embedThe CEO of Apple to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation and support the US government’s sanctions package! If you agree to get the killer boss, you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS – Mikhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25 2022

A portion of the statement translated into Spanish reads:

“I have contacted the CEO of Apple, to ban the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation and to support the US government’s sanctions package. If you agree to have a chief killer, you will have to deal with Russia 24 as the only available location.”

Intel and AMD will stop selling chips to Russia in support of Ukraine

European information site next one confirmed it Intel Corporation And the amd They will stop supplying Russia with microchips. RBC sources also reported that AMD and Intel have suspended delivery of their products to Russia. According to them, Representatives of both companies warned Russian manufacturers that processors and video cards are not temporarily being supplied to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The said information was confirmed to RBC by a member of the Association of Russian Electronics Developers and Manufacturers (ARPE). however, Neither Intel nor AMD has made a statement. In this regard until the time of publication of this note.

It should be noted that the presumption of refusal will apply not only to supplies necessary to ensure the safety of civilian flights, maritime security, humanitarian needs, US-Russian cooperation in space exploration and the work of Russian branches of Western companies.

At the same time, For “consumer communications equipment” (personal computers, modems, cell phones, digital cameras), the US Department of Commerce has issued an exception, These devices can be freely supplied to Russia for use by persons other than the Russian authorities and the entire list of officials, including the president, prime minister, deputy prime ministers, federal ministers, deputies of the State Duma, members of the Federation Council, editors-chief and deputy editor-in-chief of state media.

