Apple guarantees that Studio Display will work on Windows

If you are one of those who have a Windows PC but have been tempted before Fantastic new 5K display That Apple introduced a couple of days ago, don’t worry, those from Cupertino have just confirmed it will work On PC, albeit with some small exceptions .

First of all, the accuracy will depend on the configuration of your computer. Basically, you’ll need a graphics card with Thunderbolt or USB-C ports capable of sending a 5K signal to the screen. If this is your case, you won’t have any Problem With the screen in terms of resolution .

There will also be no issues for the webcam or speakers included in the package. show studio. Although Apple’s website was a bit vague about it, an Apple spokesperson confirmed it the edge Both They will work normally connected to a computer.

But there are some functions offered by the monitor which will be exclusive to Mac. Among them is the option central framing” which, as its name suggests, It promises to always keep you in frame during your video calls thanks to the camera’s digital zoom . The same will happen with Hi Siri and the” Spatial audio”, two other functions supported by the A13 chip of the studio monitor.

Those features may not be a huge loss for you, and Studio Display’s gorgeous Retina 5K panel is all the motivation you need, but if you’re going to use the monitor with PC It might be worth considering other options before you leave 1800 Euro device You won’t be able to push too much .